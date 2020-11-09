UrduPoint.com
SAPM Usman Dar, Minister Ikhlaq, Others Visit Iqbal Manzil, Pay Tribute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

SAPM Usman Dar, Minister Ikhlaq, others visit Iqbal Manzil, pay tribute

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari and District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi visited Iqbal Manzil and jointly cut the cake on Allama Iqbal's birth anniversary.

On this occasion, Usman Dar highlighted the philosophy of Allama Iqbal. He paid homage to the great poet and philosopher.

He said that Iqbal dreamed of Pakistan and our elders got Pakistan after a long struggle. The SAPM said that Pakistan is the name of an Islamic welfare state and Prime Minister Imran Khan is working to build the country according to the principles of Riyasat-e-Madina as per the vision of Allam Iqbal.

Replying a question, the SAPM said that the mega project with a cost of Rs 15 billion will ensure the provision of world class municipal facilities to one million people of Sialkot city. Dar said that completion of this project will directly benefit one million residents of Iqbal city and these projects will be truly a game changer.

He said that state-of-the-art hospital with 250 beds is going to be built in sialkot with a cost of Rs 5.1 billion to provide better and advance medical facilities to the people of Sialkot.

He said that development projects should be completed as soon as possible in the public interest. The SAPM said that the last 72 years, not a single public sector university was established in Iqbal's city, saying that two years ago Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of the first public sector university in Sialkot.

Dar said that the construction of new campus of Govt. College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot was briskly underway near Eimanabad.

Dar said that the government has released a special grant of Rs.3.38 billion for the infrastructure development in new campus of GCWU Sialkot as well. He said that development projects should be completed as soon as possible in the public interest.

app/ir

