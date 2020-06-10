SAPM Usman Dar visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

He discussed in details the matters of mutual interest with SCCI officials.

Usman Dar assured Sialkot exporters about the early amicable solution to their problems.

He said that government would announce maximum relief package for the COVID-19 pandemic hit export Industry.

SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf Malik presided over the meeting.