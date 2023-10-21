SAPM visits BoI offices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Investment Muhammad Tahir Javed visited the Board of Investment (BoI) offices, here on Saturday.

BoI Deputy Director Saba Ejaz briefed the SAPM about working of the board. Tahir Javed also visited different sections of the board.

Later, he left for Expo Centre to inaugurate 77th Edition of 'Pakistan Lifestyle and Furniture Expo'.