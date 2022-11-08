UrduPoint.com

SAPM Visits PITAC, Review Production Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 04:30 PM

SAPM visits PITAC, review production arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Tuesday visited the Pakistan Industrial and Technical Assistance Centre (PITAC) to review the educational and production arrangement.

On his arrival at PITAC, he was received by the PITAC Director General Engr Muhammad Irfan Zaheer and briefed about the performance of the institute and regional centres.

The SAPM took around to PITAC's production wing, collage of technology and JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) project office of balancing modernisation workshop facilitates at there.

On the occasion, he expressed his satisfaction over the standard and measures made for the technical education for the students and said that the institution was playing effective role to promote industrial education among young generations as industry was the real backbone of the country's economy.

The SAPM said that PITAC had important role in current circumstances as people have investments but not ideas, adding that to promote industries in the country each department of the Ministry of Industries have to play its due role and encourage investors in that regard so that employments opportunities could be created.

He asserted the coalition government was making efforts to enhance the employment opportunities by growth of local industries, saying that the suitable environment for industrialists would be provided and government assured its full support to promote industry in the country.

Ministry of Industries & Production was making efforts to educate the people and aware them about benefits of local manufacturing through industries, he said and added that PITAC DG along with other members of the ministry would visits each chamber of the country to spread awareness regarding industry production at local level.

The SAPM was of the view that the country could only be developed, if its industry was in fast track, saying that growth of industries leads to increase in production of goods and services which would available to people at cheaper rates. It also reduces dependence on other countries and improves economy and it creates new job opportunities.

The director general welcomed the steps being taken by the Ministry of Industry for supporting the industry to improve its productivity, output and enhancing exports and assured their full cooperation to the government to achieve these objectives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Exports Education Job Young Japan Chamber National University Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

39 minutes ago
 Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

2 hours ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

2 hours ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.