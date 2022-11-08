SAPM visits PITAC, review production arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Tuesday visited the Pakistan Industrial and Technical Assistance Centre (PITAC) to review the educational and production arrangement.

On his arrival at PITAC, he was received by the PITAC Director General Engr Muhammad Irfan Zaheer and briefed about the performance of the institute and regional centres.

The SAPM took around to PITAC's production wing, collage of technology and JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) project office of balancing modernisation workshop facilitates at there.

On the occasion, he expressed his satisfaction over the standard and measures made for the technical education for the students and said that the institution was playing effective role to promote industrial education among young generations as industry was the real backbone of the country's economy.

The SAPM said that PITAC had important role in current circumstances as people have investments but not ideas, adding that to promote industries in the country each department of the Ministry of Industries have to play its due role and encourage investors in that regard so that employments opportunities could be created.

He asserted the coalition government was making efforts to enhance the employment opportunities by growth of local industries, saying that the suitable environment for industrialists would be provided and government assured its full support to promote industry in the country.

Ministry of Industries & Production was making efforts to educate the people and aware them about benefits of local manufacturing through industries, he said and added that PITAC DG along with other members of the ministry would visits each chamber of the country to spread awareness regarding industry production at local level.

The SAPM was of the view that the country could only be developed, if its industry was in fast track, saying that growth of industries leads to increase in production of goods and services which would available to people at cheaper rates. It also reduces dependence on other countries and improves economy and it creates new job opportunities.

The director general welcomed the steps being taken by the Ministry of Industry for supporting the industry to improve its productivity, output and enhancing exports and assured their full cooperation to the government to achieve these objectives.