SAPM Visits Shelter Home

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:13 PM

SAPM visits Shelter Home

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar paid a surprise visit to "Shelter Home" established at 'Talab Sheikh Mola' on late Sunday night.

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar also accompanied the SAPM.

They met with people there and had dinner with them.

On this occasion, SAPM Usman Dar said that he appreciated the welfare services of Baryar Family for the best arrangements in the shelter home and said that more shelter homes would also be set up in Sialkot.

He said was the practical example of the welfare state which was dreamed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The SAPM said that past rulers looted wealth ruthlessly and did politics of their personal gains putting aside the national interests.

