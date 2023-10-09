Open Menu

SAPM Vows To Bring Foreign Investment, Support Caretaker Administration

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Investment, Tahir Javed, on Monday, pledged to attract foreign investments in the country and to offer unwavering support to the caretaker administration

Pakistani-American businessman Muhammad Tahir Javed, based in Texas, is hopeful that Pakistan's immediate challenges will be resolved in the near future, said a news statement.

Tahir Javed, has previously held the position of Special Assistant on Investment during his service with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

Tahir Javed 57, moved from Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan, to the United States with just $500. In his interviews, he recounted how he took on various small jobs when he first arrived in the U.S. as part of his journey to becoming a successful businessman.

Tahir Javed, the proprietor of the multi-million-dollar American health company Riceland Healthcare, identifies himself as a Pakistani American entrepreneur, investor, business tycoon, and philanthropist on his social media profiles.

Claiming closeness to the Biden administration, Tahir Javed pledges to attract overseas investment to Pakistan and offers full support to the interim administration, believing that Pakistan's short-term issues will be resolved quickly.

Tahir Javed played a significant role in establishing the Pakistan Congress Foundation, which played a crucial part in revitalizing and engaging the Congressional Pakistan Caucus during the 116th Congress.

During the 2018 US Primary Elections, Muhammad Tahir Javed campaigned to represent Texas District 29 in Congress. His campaign message highlighted his grasp of the district and national challenges, along with his experience and determination to bring about positive change.

He aimed to succeed Democrat Gene Green, who had been the Representative for Texas District 29 since its establishment in 1993. However, he was defeated by the experienced Democratic candidate.

Tahir Javed, once a PTI supporter, has turned into a vocal critic of PTI , labeling it a failed government.

