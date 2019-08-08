SAPM Zulfikar announces to ban plastic bags in overseas ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Thursday announced to ban plastic bags in his ministry.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Zulfikar Bukhari and Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul who visited the ministry to launch plastic bag free drive there, a statement issued here said.

The special assistant also announced to celebrate August 14 as a plastic free day. The banning of plastic bags would bring positive results for future generation, he added.