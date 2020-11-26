SAPM Zulfiqar Bukhari Meets PM; Discusses WWF's 1500 Homes Project
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.
The meeting featured a detailed discussion on a project for construction of 1500 housing units under the Workers Welfare Fund, a PM Office press release said.
To be equipped with all basic amenities, the project would provide a quality and a low-cost housing and would be inaugurated by January next year.
The prime minister appreciated the project and called it the realization of government's resolve to provide low-cost housing facility to the people.