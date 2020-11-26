UrduPoint.com
SAPM Zulfiqar Bukhari Meets PM; Discusses WWF's 1500 Homes Project

Sumaira FH Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

SAPM Zulfiqar Bukhari meets PM; discusses WWF's 1500 homes project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

The meeting featured a detailed discussion on a project for construction of 1500 housing units under the Workers Welfare Fund, a PM Office press release said.

To be equipped with all basic amenities, the project would provide a quality and a low-cost housing and would be inaugurated by January next year.

The prime minister appreciated the project and called it the realization of government's resolve to provide low-cost housing facility to the people.

