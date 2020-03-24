SAPMs review screening arrangements at IIA for Pakistanis airlifted from Doha, Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPMs) Moeed Yusuf and Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari visited the Islamabad International Airport late Monday night to review the arrangements made by the health and airport authorities for screening of Pakistanis returning from Doha and Dubai.

Airlifting over 200 Pakistanis, who were stuck up at the foreign airports due to the coronavirus crisis, two separate flights including 'Fly Dubai' and 'Qatar Airways' are scheduled to be landed at Islamabad airport on Tuesday at 0210 and 0140 hours, respectively, a statement issued by the ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) said.

On the occasion, the officials of Aviation Authority briefed SAPM on OP&HRD Zulfikar Bukhari about the protective measures taken in that regard.

In a video shared by the ministry, SAPM on National Security Division Moeed Yusuf was seen as directing the officials that distancing among the returnees must be ensured during the screening process.