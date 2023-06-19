UrduPoint.com

'Saqafti Mela' Concludes With Prestigious, Colorful Closing Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 09:47 PM

'Saqafti Mela' concludes with prestigious, colorful closing ceremony

A "Saqafti Mela" concluded here on Monday at Shakarparian with a prestigious and colourful closing ceremony along with shield and certificate distributions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :A "Saqafti Mela" concluded here on Monday at Shakarparian with a prestigious and colourful closing ceremony along with shield and certificate distributions.

Ameer Muqam adviser of cultural heritage was the chief guest on the occasion, said a news release.

Lok Virsa Executive Director, Muzaffar Ali Burki thanked all heads of cultural departments, craftspeople, folk artists, and musicians for their cooperation with Lok Virsa for making the national event a great success.

Adviser Ameer Muqam addressing the audience said, "I am extremely happy that the National Institute of Folk Heritage, Lok Virsais always striving to promote the culture of Pakistan. It also introduces eminent talents and folk artists from across the country at national and international levels through its various programs. All these artisans and artists, I attach great importance to their role in the national development." This Mela also became a means to show the real face of the Pakistani nation to the world. which is based on peace and it has the imprint of our centuries-old culture and knowledge, he added.

Amir Muqam said, "We are proud that because of artisans and artists the Civilization is kept alive. Pakistan has modern educated talent but the skilled people here are second to none and Pakistani handicrafts have their own unique reach all over the world.

I Congratulate the Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division Fareena Mazhar and the LokVirsa team for their hard work day and night to be held the festival successfully." During the closing ceremony, a number of certificates and shields were given to the most authentic craftsmen and craftswomen on the recommendation of a jury constituted by Lok Virsa comprising knowledgeable experts in the field of art and culture.

The five-day Mela pulled a big crowd throughout and featured artisans-at-work, folkloric song and dance performances, a craft bazaar, theatre performances and many other attractions.

The craftsman & folk arts have fully participated in the Mela by way of presenting their beautiful indigenous culture, arts, crafts, music and cuisine in specially designed pavilions symbolizing their respective historical monuments, contributing art, music and entertainment activities.

The chief guest gave away the shields and certificates to the participating cultural departments, print and electronic media, and ICT administration. Cultural and musical performances were also presented during the ceremony, which was greatly enjoyed by the audience. A large number of art, craft and music lovers cultural personalities, media persons and the general public attended the event and enjoyed a lot.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Music Media Event All From Love

Recent Stories

Mourning Day observed in Faisalabad

Mourning Day observed in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago
 Australia chasing 281 to win first Ashes Test

Australia chasing 281 to win first Ashes Test

18 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Ch ..

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry directs administrative ..

18 minutes ago
 "Diwan Abu Talib" launching ceremony held at PAC

"Diwan Abu Talib" launching ceremony held at PAC

15 minutes ago
 Courts grant bails to Bushra Bibi

Courts grant bails to Bushra Bibi

15 minutes ago
 All resources being utilized to make city lush gre ..

All resources being utilized to make city lush green: DC PHA

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.