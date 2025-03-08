Saqib Ansari emphasizes life-saving importance of blood donation in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In a bid to promote community service, leading haematologist Dr. Saqib Hussain Ansari Saturday emphasized that every blood donation has the potential to save multiple lives and encouraged citizens to donate blood, while also stressing the need for public awareness that donating blood is safe and not harmful, even during the holy month of

Ramazan.

In an excluisve conversation with a private news channel, leading haematologist Dr. Saqib Hussain Ansari expressed serious concern that despite the critical need in holy month of Ramazan, people are not coming forward to donate blood, leaving millions of patients waiting for life-saving transfusions.

To amplify the message, Dr. Ansari appealed to Ulema, celebrities, social media influencers and community leaders to join hands in creating awareness about the importance of blood donation, especially during Ramazan and inspire their followers to come forward and donate blood to save precious lives.

Despite the critical need, people are not coming forward to donate blood, leaving thousands of patients, including those suffering from Thalassaemia and other blood disorders, waiting for life-saving transfusions.

Dr. Ansari urged citizens to donate blood and save precious lives, highlighting that even a single donation can bring hope and healing to patients and their families.

Dr. Ansari revealed that there is a dire need for 1 to 2 lakh bottles of blood for Thalassemia patients alone, highlighting the urgency of the situation. He urged citizens to donate blood and save precious lives, stressing that even a single donation can bring hope and healing to patients and their families.

Ansari also clarified that people can safely donate blood after Iftar, one hour after breaking their fast, making it convenient for those observing the holy month to contribute to this noble cause.

Dr. Ansari emphasized that donating blood in Ramazan is a great act of charity that not only benefits humanity but also earns blessings and reward from Allah.

Additionally, he informed that every healthy person can donate blood after every three months, making it a regular and sustainable way to contribute to the well-being of others.