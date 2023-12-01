Open Menu

Saqib Appointed President PAC Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 10:01 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (RCCI) Saqib Rafiq has been appointed as the President of the board of Management, Punjab Council of Arts (PAC) Rawalpindi Division.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Council of Arts, Lahore, the Board of Management was comprised of eleven members and will provide expert opinion, and recommendations for the development and promotion of culture, literature and fine arts at the Divisional level.

It is pertinent to mention that Saqib also has the charge of Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company.

More Stories From Pakistan