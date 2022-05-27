Saqib inspects cotton fields, expresses satisfaction on crop situation

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Friday visited different agriculture fields in Lodhran, Kahror Pakka and Dunyapur and inspected cotton crop situation and it was termed satisfactory

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Friday visited different agriculture fields in Lodhran, Kahror Pakka and Dunyapur and inspected cotton crop situation and it was termed satisfactory.

According to agriculture department sources, the secretary agriculture Saqib Ateel got information about pest pressure on the crop from experts.

However, talking to farmers, Saqib Ateel stated that there was no pest on attack on early crop, however a large number of friendly pests were present in the cotton fields and he termed it a very welcome thing. No pesticide was required for cotton at present stage, he informed.

Farmers should manage the crop by implementing Integrated pest management (IPM) techniques. The IPM not only controls the harmful pests but also protects the friendly pests. He remarked, last year due to IPM model cotton production increased dramatically. He hinted, the initial stage of cotton development determines the yield and if the crop is healthy then the yield will be higher.

"So far 93% target of cotton cultivation has been achieved while cotton cultivation is still going on", said Saqib. He said that farmers should complete the cultivation of cotton by May 31 in all cases and keep the number of plants almost 23000 per acre.

Similarly, the farmers should ensure timely elimination of weeds from cotton as weeds not only use the food available for the crop but also act as a breeding ground for pests. About white-fly, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab further said that white fly was a very harmful insect of cotton which used to remain active all year round. It is currently forming colonies on alternative host plants. To control whiteflies, farmers should spray their host plants with organic pesticides. He instructed that field officers should continue scouting for cotton and guiding the farmers so that better production of cotton could be achieved during the season.