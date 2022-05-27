UrduPoint.com

Saqib Inspects Cotton Fields, Expresses Satisfaction On Crop Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Saqib inspects cotton fields, expresses satisfaction on crop situation

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Friday visited different agriculture fields in Lodhran, Kahror Pakka and Dunyapur and inspected cotton crop situation and it was termed satisfactory

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Friday visited different agriculture fields in Lodhran, Kahror Pakka and Dunyapur and inspected cotton crop situation and it was termed satisfactory.

According to agriculture department sources, the secretary agriculture Saqib Ateel got information about pest pressure on the crop from experts.

However, talking to farmers, Saqib Ateel stated that there was no pest on attack on early crop, however a large number of friendly pests were present in the cotton fields and he termed it a very welcome thing. No pesticide was required for cotton at present stage, he informed.

Farmers should manage the crop by implementing Integrated pest management (IPM) techniques. The IPM not only controls the harmful pests but also protects the friendly pests. He remarked, last year due to IPM model cotton production increased dramatically. He hinted, the initial stage of cotton development determines the yield and if the crop is healthy then the yield will be higher.

"So far 93% target of cotton cultivation has been achieved while cotton cultivation is still going on", said Saqib. He said that farmers should complete the cultivation of cotton by May 31 in all cases and keep the number of plants almost 23000 per acre.

Similarly, the farmers should ensure timely elimination of weeds from cotton as weeds not only use the food available for the crop but also act as a breeding ground for pests. About white-fly, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab further said that white fly was a very harmful insect of cotton which used to remain active all year round. It is currently forming colonies on alternative host plants. To control whiteflies, farmers should spray their host plants with organic pesticides. He instructed that field officers should continue scouting for cotton and guiding the farmers so that better production of cotton could be achieved during the season.

Related Topics

Attack Punjab Agriculture Lodhran Saqib Ali May Cotton All From

Recent Stories

Ongoing uplift projects to be completed on time: D ..

Ongoing uplift projects to be completed on time: DC

1 minute ago
 Meeting held regarding arrangements for Zaireen on ..

Meeting held regarding arrangements for Zaireen on occasion of Ashura, Arbaeen

1 minute ago
 On 11th day of road checking campaign of Sindh Exc ..

On 11th day of road checking campaign of Sindh Excise Deptt , more than 31,000 v ..

1 minute ago
 Traders demand to replace old electric transformer ..

Traders demand to replace old electric transformers

1 minute ago
 Saudi Arabia starts issuing online entry permits t ..

Saudi Arabia starts issuing online entry permits to Makkah for Hajj 2022

4 minutes ago
 Quality education to meet future challenges succes ..

Quality education to meet future challenges successfully: Bangash

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.