Saqib Mehmood Sheikh promoted as Chief Conservator Forest, North Zone, Rwp

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Forest Department has promoted Conservator of Forests, North, Saqib Mehmood Sheikh as Chief Conservator Forest, North Zone, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Forest Department has promoted Conservator of Forests, North, Saqib Mehmood Sheikh as Chief Conservator Forest, North Zone, Rawalpindi.

According to a notification issued by Punjab Forest Department, Saqib Mehmood Sheikh has been promoted and appointed as Chief Conservator Forest, North Zone, Rawalpindi.

Saqib Mehmood has taken over charge of his post. During a meeting with employees of the department he assured them of all possible support to resolve their issues.

The chief conservator forest also directed the authorities concerned to finalize seniority lists for departmental promotions.

Saqib Mehmood instructed the officials to finalize all the arrangements and grow maximum plants in nurseries of the department to meet targets of the the upcoming monsoon season.