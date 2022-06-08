UrduPoint.com

Saqib Mehmood Sheikh Promoted As Chief Conservator Forest, North Zone, Rwp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Saqib Mehmood Sheikh promoted as Chief Conservator Forest, North Zone, Rwp

Punjab Forest Department has promoted Conservator of Forests, North, Saqib Mehmood Sheikh as Chief Conservator Forest, North Zone, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Forest Department has promoted Conservator of Forests, North, Saqib Mehmood Sheikh as Chief Conservator Forest, North Zone, Rawalpindi.

According to a notification issued by Punjab Forest Department, Saqib Mehmood Sheikh has been promoted and appointed as Chief Conservator Forest, North Zone, Rawalpindi.

Saqib Mehmood has taken over charge of his post. During a meeting with employees of the department he assured them of all possible support to resolve their issues.

The chief conservator forest also directed the authorities concerned to finalize seniority lists for departmental promotions.

Saqib Mehmood instructed the officials to finalize all the arrangements and grow maximum plants in nurseries of the department to meet targets of the the upcoming monsoon season.

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi Post All

Recent Stories

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

24 seconds ago
 Family feud claims two lives in Havelian

Family feud claims two lives in Havelian

26 seconds ago
 CM grieved at loss of lives

CM grieved at loss of lives

27 seconds ago
 Promotion of sports integral part of PTI governmen ..

Promotion of sports integral part of PTI government: KP CM

29 seconds ago
 Fakhir Shakir posted as Hyderabad Municipal Corpor ..

Fakhir Shakir posted as Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Administrator

34 seconds ago
 PPP stalwart organizes dinner in honour of City M ..

PPP stalwart organizes dinner in honour of City Mayor

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.