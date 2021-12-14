(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A United States (US) forensic company has confirmed that the audio leak of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar was edited and made up of multiple audio clips

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A United States (US) forensic company has confirmed that the audio leak of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar was edited and made up of multiple audio clips.

According to details, ARY news approached Primeau Forensics, one of the top-notch forensic audit companies in the US, for conducting a forensic analysis of the audio leak of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. In this audio, former chief justice could be heard speaking to another person regarding cases of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

During the audit of a 45-second file, it has been claimed that there are two reverberances in the voice as the person could be heard speaking from a distance before 25-second as compared to the last 20 seconds when the voice is coming from a close range of the mike.

When ARY NEWS asked from the US company regarding editing in the audio released by Ahmed Noorani, it was revealed that two parts of the audio were recorded in a different environment.

According to the forensic audit report, "It is believed that unknown Fact Focus clip was generated from at least two different sources as there are two different reverberances observed indicating that the first portion of the audio in question was likely recorded in a different environment than the second portion".

Primeau Forensics has experience in the forensic audit of videos and audios for the last 30 years and it has 'processed over 5,000 audio, video, and image forensic investigations and provided expert testimony in over 500 cases in local, state, and Federal courts.' Besides, attorney generals of multiple US States, CNN, AP and other major organizations are among its clients.

According to ARY News, an amount of Rs1 million has been paid for the forensic of the audio.

Talking to APP, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar said ARY News has conducted good investigative journalism.

He said the forensic company has confirmed that the audio leak of former CJP Justice Saqib Nisar was made up of multiple audio clips which is continuity of forgery by the PML-N and attack on the different institutions.

The adviser said the PML-N attempted to take advantage from Calibri font, audio leak and affidavit of former Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim. They (PML-N) do not answer to the basic query and attempt for forgery and falsification, he added.

Shahzad Akbar said one of the reputed forensic audit companies in the US has conducted this forensic test and it has 'processed over 5,000 audio, video, and image forensic investigations.

He said journalist Ahmed Noorani should be questioned now about this audio release.

The adviser said Maryam Nawaz resorted to this audio for her acquittal from cases instead of presenting evidences in courts.

The PML-N leadership presented forged document with Calibri font in the court and proved guilty, he said adding that they know very well now to get punishment if presented something in the court.

He said such attempts are being made to threaten courts and other institutions. Earlier in a message on the social networking site Twitter, he appreciated the channel for such investigative story and appealed chief justice to take notice of continuous and organized attack on judiciary.