Saqib Rafiq appointed Chairman RWMC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Caretaker Cabinet of the Punjab Government with the approval of the Election Commission of Pakistan appointed President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saqib Rafiq Chairman of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC).

According to RCCI spokesman, the appointment had been made for three years.

As per the notification, the non-executive board members are Danyal Chaudhry, Raja Abdul Hanif, Zia Ullah Shah, Abdul Basit Javed and Shahram Bin Shahzad.