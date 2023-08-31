Open Menu

Saqib Rafiq Appointed Chairman RWMC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Saqib Rafiq appointed Chairman RWMC

The Caretaker Cabinet of the Punjab Government with the approval of the Election Commission of Pakistan appointed President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saqib Rafiq Chairman of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Caretaker Cabinet of the Punjab Government with the approval of the Election Commission of Pakistan appointed President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saqib Rafiq Chairman of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC).

According to RCCI spokesman, the appointment had been made for three years.

As per the notification, the non-executive board members are Danyal Chaudhry, Raja Abdul Hanif, Zia Ullah Shah, Abdul Basit Javed and Shahram Bin Shahzad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Company Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

May-9 cases: ATC extends physical remand of 86 PTI ..

May-9 cases: ATC extends physical remand of 86 PTI leaders, workers

6 minutes ago
 IT sector can be a game changer in current economi ..

IT sector can be a game changer in current economic situation: Mayor Karachi

12 minutes ago
 'Encroachments a serious problem in Karachi'; says ..

'Encroachments a serious problem in Karachi'; says Mayor Karachi

12 minutes ago
 Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Kh ..

Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

12 minutes ago
 Home minister constitutes committee for ensuring s ..

Home minister constitutes committee for ensuring security on Imam Hussain's Cheh ..

12 minutes ago
 Malaysia HC organizes flag hosting ceremony to cel ..

Malaysia HC organizes flag hosting ceremony to celebrate National Day

10 minutes ago
Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country ..

Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

10 minutes ago
 Chairman MTI Policy Board visits KTH

Chairman MTI Policy Board visits KTH

10 minutes ago
 Federal minister terms quality education key to de ..

Federal minister terms quality education key to development of nation

10 minutes ago
 DG NAB holds open public hearing, issues directive ..

DG NAB holds open public hearing, issues directives to address complaints

29 seconds ago
 Summary for live streaming of the court proceeding ..

Summary for live streaming of the court proceedings to be moved to CM: Law minis ..

30 seconds ago
 Super Typhoon Saola hurtles towards southern China ..

Super Typhoon Saola hurtles towards southern China, Hong Kong

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan