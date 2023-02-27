Saqib rejoins secretary agriculture south Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Saqib Ali Ateel, a senior BS-20 officer, took charge of the office of the secretary of agriculture in south Punjab on Feb 27 and issued an order to subordinates to ensure smart management of resources to cut expenses to successfully negotiate the ongoing economic crunch.

He had also served as south Punjab agriculture secretary in Multan earlier, since September 2020, however, he had to leave a few months back to join a Senior Management Course. After completion of the course, he rejoined his previous assignment as per orders of the government.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, he ordered officials to manage resources in an optimum and smart way and added, when necessary, he would hold meetings via some software application to cut expenses on petrol and diesel.

The meeting took stock of the current status of the early sown cotton crop and ongoing projects.

Saqib said the fields vacated by potato and oilseed crops must be utilized for cotton sowing and urged officials to persuade farmers to sow Pink Bollworm-resistant cotton varieties that carry the triple Bt gene.

He further directed to continue pest monitoring of early sown cotton and expedite the ongoing campaign of off-season management of pink bollworm to destroy cotton waste from oil mills and ginning factories to plug chances of pest incidence.

Divisional officers of agriculture extension and pest warning wings were directed to submit certificates within a week that all factories and oil mills have destroyed cotton waste and that the cotton sticks retained by farmers have no bolls attached.

He advised farmers to install pheromone traps near the heaps of cotton sticks to monitor and kill pink bollworms and added that capsules of the traps be replaced fortnightly.

He said off-season management of pink bollworm and white fly should continue with full vigour and promised surprise visits to monitor the performance of field staff.

Meanwhile, the secretary of agriculture was informed that the wheat crop was passing through a critical stage of grain formation and farmers were being advised to light irrigation to keep crops safe against the adverse impact of a rise in temperature and Rust disease.

Officials informed that Rust disease has been witnessed in some areas and spot treatment was being ensured.

Additional secretary task force Imtiaz Ahmad Waraich, chief scientist AARI Muhammad Nawaz Mekan, DG Pest Warning Rana Faqeer Muhammad, deputy secretaries, divisional directors of agriculture extension and pest warning, progressive farmer Khawaja Muhammad Shoaib and other officials were present.