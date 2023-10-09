Open Menu

Saqib Urges For Creating Awareness About Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)Saqib Rafique on Monday said that anti-smog awareness campaign and cleanliness drive launched by RWMC were underway in the city

Talking to a delegation of Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi Cantonment and People’s Traders cell, he asked the representatives of trade bodies to aware the masses about the hazards of smog, and dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such fatal virus.

Saqib appealed to the delegation to ensure the spraying of water in their respective markets to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses.

He asked them to ask people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offense as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.

He added that RWMC sanitary workers were also ensuring the cleanliness of the city and urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping the city clean and not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction.

Saqib pledged that RWMC would utilise all its resources to make the city environment-friendly.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately, he added.

