(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has said revolutionary measures are being taken by the Punjab

government for welfare of farmers and betterment of agriculture.

He was speaking at the Sar Sabz Wheat Convention organized by of the department of agriculture

extension and a private fertilizer company.

The commissioner said the Punjab government had announced a farmers package

for welfare of farmers, adding that small farmers would be benefited for the first time in

history through Kisan Card.

Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, Dr Syed Iqbal with agricultural experts of Sargodha University

and farmers participated in the convention.