Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her London vacations

The Pataudi Princess has posted a bunch of heartwarming snaps with her father Saif Ali Khan, and brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Taking to her Instagram, the Pataudi Princess posted a bunch of heartwarming snaps with her father Saif Ali Khan, and brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

The actress wrote, "Keeping up with the Pataudi’s,”.

Donning white cotton trousers with a neon green halter neck crop-top and a monochrome jacket, Sara is seen in an all-sporty mood.

Saif, in the picture, is seen striking a perfect pose with his three children. In another shot, Sara and Ibrahim were seen cuddling Jeh, who’s the youngest Pataudi.

Taimur, the elder son of Saif and Kareena, however, was missing.

The photo stormed into the social media as the fans are making interesting comments.