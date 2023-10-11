Open Menu

Sara Inam Murder Case About To Conclude

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Sara Inam murder case about to conclude

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The trial of the Sara Inam murder case entered the final stage in the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad which was heard on Tuesday in the court of session judge Azam Khan.

The main accused of the case, Shah Nawaz Amir, was also produced by the police in the court.

The statements of the witnesses and the investigating officer were recorded.

Defence lawyer Safai Basharatullah completed the cross-examination of the investigating officer Habibur Rehman today which was not be completed the other yesterday.

