Sara Inam murder case adjourned till April 19

(@FahadShabbir)

A local court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till April 19, in Sara Inam, a Canadian national, murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till April 19, in Sara Inam, a Canadian national, murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabani heard the case registered by capital police against accused Shahnawaz Amir.

At the outset of hearing, defence lawyer Basharratullah concluded his cross-examination with witness police personnel Sarfraz Ahmed.

On the occasion, FIA's official Salman Riaz also recorded his statement before the judge. He said that the police had provided the USB containing voice sample of the accused.

He said that the voice sample of accused had been matched during the forensic analysis which supported the case of prosecution.

After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till April 19.