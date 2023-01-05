Sara Inam murder case adjourned till Jan 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A local court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the case till January 11, on Sara Inam, a Canadian national, murder case who had allegedly been killed by her husband in Chak Shahzad suburb where the accused lived along with his mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the case till January 11, on Sara Inam, a Canadian national, murder case who had allegedly been killed by her husband in Chak Shahzad suburb where the accused lived along with his mother .

The Sessions Judge at Rabani heard the murder case wherein the main accused Shahnawaz Amir was produced before the court.

The photographer of the case, namely M. Ramzan told the court that he had taken 105 images of the crime scene. He had written in his statement that Shahnawaz Amir had killed his wife at his farm house, he added.

He said that he had not taken the prints of the photographs and these were save in USB.

On the occasion, the cross examination against the photographer and secretary union council was also concluded. After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till January 11.