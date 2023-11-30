Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without proceedings

The District and Session Court Islamabad has adjourned the proceedings of Sara Inam’s murder case without a hearing due to the absence of defence council Basharat Ullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The District and Session Court Islamabad has adjourned the proceedings of Sara Inam’s murder case without a hearing due to the absence of defence council Basharat Ullah.

Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas and Sara Inam’s father, Inamul Rahim, appeared before the court on Thursday while the defence lawyer Basharatullah was absent for the second time in a row.

The defense counsel pleaded to adjourn the proceedings, citing that the defense lawyer could not appear before the court due to some personal issues.

It may be mentioned that Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana had directed lawyer Basharatullah to give final arguments on Thursday.