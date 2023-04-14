Saragraha police post to be made re-functional: DPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Friday directed for taking of necessary measures to make the remote Saragraha police post re-functional.

He issued these directives while visiting the post along with the Pak Army and police officers where he took stock of arrangements and facilities.

Station House Officer Prova Gul Sher Khan gave a briefing about various issues relating to the police post.

The DPO instructed for the repair and provision of all required facilities so that the post could be made functional again as soon as possible.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO lauded the role of the district police in maintaining peace in the area by fighting against terrorism and added that people could not be left at the mercy of terrorists.

He said that the re-functioning of the Saragraha police post would boost the performance of police that had been effectively and bravely fighting against crimes.