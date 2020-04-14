Sarah Foundation distributes rahsan packs among 400 families: Sara Peter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sarah Foundation Pakistan has distributed rashan (food) packs among 400 deserving families in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Shaikhupura, Faisalabad, and in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid the lockdown imposed to stem the coronavirus.

Sarah Foundation head Saira Peter, Sufi opera singer, said due to the lockdown the poor, particularly the labourers and daily wagers were facing financial problems for loss of work and her foundation was trying to help them in the hour of need.

Talking to APP, she said initially the volunteers of her foundation delivered food to the needy in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, besides Shaikhupura and Faisalabad. They would expand their relief work to Karachi and interior Sindh, she addedShe appealed to the well-off people to donate for the noble cause.