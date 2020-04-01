Sarah Foundation to distribute edible relief goods among 89 families

Sarah Foundation Pakistan has started distribution of relief goods among 89 deserving families in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and KP district's Tank village Ghara Budha amid Coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Sarah Foundation Pakistan has started distribution of relief goods among 89 deserving families in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and KP district's Tank village Ghara Budha amid Coronavirus pandemic.

The Sarah Foundation Pakistan was established as a direct response to the philanthropic work of fourteen year old Sarah Francis, whose young life inspired many to realise they they could actually do something to make the world a better place for others, said a press release.

From it's inception, the Sarah Foundation Pakistan has been involved in long lasting grassroots initiatives and has sought out those who are overlooked by larger campaigns or projects.

In 2005 the Foundation delivered aid to victims of the Quake, especially to those families scattered across low lying hills, who were forced to watch relief trucks roll past them on the way to others stranded at higher altitudes.

The foundation has not only responded to immediate humanitarian needs but has also given equipment or small grants to enable people to become self sufficient.

The Sarah Foundation UK continues to have a particularly close relationship with The Sarah Foundation Pakistan..