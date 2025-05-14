Open Menu

Sarah Javed Visits Degree College Sanghar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Sarah Javed visits degree college Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Sarah Javed on Wednesday paid a visit to the Degree Girls College where she inspected various departments and reviewed the overall facilities.

Accompanied by the college principal, she examined the availability of clean drinking water, sanitation, furniture, classrooms, academic activities, infrastructure and other essential facilities.

During her visit, the Deputy Commissioner toured the classrooms, laboratories and library, interacting with students to inquire about their academic experience. She emphasized the importance of enhancing the quality of education while speaking with both teachers and students.

She directed the college administration to take necessary steps to further improve the academic environment of the institution.

Commending the enthusiasm and determination of the students, Sarah Javed encouraged them to prepare themselves for serving the nation in the future. She urged them to focus on their education, noting that without quality education, it was impossible to compete with the world. Officers from the education works department including Muhammad Ali Shah and others were also present during the visit.

