Sarah Khan Marks Husband Falak Shabir's Birthday In Style

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Vocal powerhouse Falak Shabir, known for his charismatic personality, soulful tracks, and electrifying concerts, celebrated his 38th birthday with his wife Sarah Khan, and daughter Alyana Falak.

This time around, the 'Wabaal' sensation made sure to celebrate her husband's birthday in a simple yet elegant manner, and needless to say, the birthday was definitely memorable.

Turning to her official social media handle, Khan gave major couple goals as she shared a snippet of intimate celebration and cake-cutting moments.

Shabir also took to his Instagram handle and expressed gratitude towards his queen for making his day unforgettable, "I don't like fancy birthday celebrations.

Thanks begum Sarah Khan and beti", the heartthrob penned while sharing the heartfelt video on his Insta reel.

The snippet went viral on social media, and garnered thousands of likes, comments, and loved-up wishes for the celebrity couple as well as baby Alyana.

On the professional front, Khan has been riding high on success for her exceptional performance in the drama serial 'Wabaal' while Shabir gears up to cast a musical spell on Karachi's audience with an enchanting live concert.

