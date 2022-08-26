Sarah Zeid terms BISP a role model for other countries

World Food Program's (WFP) Special Advisor on Mother and Child Nutrition and Jordanian Princess Sarah Zeid Friday termed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) a role model for other countries running social protection initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :World Food Program's (WFP) Special Advisor on Mother and Child Nutrition and Jordanian Princess Sarah Zeid Friday termed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) a role model for other countries running social protection initiatives.

The Jordanian Princess stated this during her visit to the BISP Headquarters alongwith the Country Director World Food Program.

During her visit, she was briefed on different operations of Benazir Income Support Programme, its various initiatives like National Socio-Economic Registry NSER, Benazir Kifalat, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, Benazir Nashonuma and the registration process that how a family can be enrolled to get financial benefits from its programs.

She was informed that BISP had also introduced a special mechanism for the registration of transgender community and if declared ineligible they could also have the right to appeal for their inclusion in the programme.

The princess appreciated the efforts and commitment of BISP for its work to uplift the underprivileged segment of the society.

She said that BISP was doing a tremendous job and termed the programme a role model for the other countries.

She said that the countries running social safety programs must learn lessons from the experiences of the BISP.

She also commended the role of BISP in providing education to children specially girls under Taleemi Waziaf initiative, which had been implemented in the 160 districts of Pakistan and currently 8.5 million children had been enrolled in the program.

She was also apprised that Benazir Income Support Programme had extended the scope of Benazir Nashonuma programme, which aimed at addressing the issue of stunting during the initial 1000 days of child-birth.

Under this programme pregnant, lactating women and their children less than 2 years of age are provided cash assistance of Rs 2000 per quarter to boy child and Rs 2500 per quarter to girl child.

In return mothers are bound to attend regular awareness sessions on health during pregnancy and consuming specialized nutritious food.

The BISP is also planning to increase the duration of initial 1000 days to 5000 days for the provision of conditional cash assistance under this program.

Later in the day, Sarah Zeid also visited Benazir One Window Center for inspecting various facilities being provided by BISP under the one roof.

During her visit at one Window Center the Princess interacted with women beneficiaries of BISP who came there for resolving issues related to their registration in different initiatives of the programme.