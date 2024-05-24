Open Menu

Sarai Gambila-Kohat Road To Be Completed By End Of June: Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 07:22 PM

Sarai Gambila-Kohat road to be completed by end of June: Minister

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday informed the Senate that the 128-kilometer Sarai Gambila-Kohat Road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be completed by the end of June, at a cost of Rs 30 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday informed the Senate that the 128-kilometer Sarai Gambila-Kohat Road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be completed by the end of June, at a cost of Rs 30 billion.

During the question hour in the House, he said that the Muzaffarabad to Mansehra motorway would be constructed with the support of Saudi funds.

He also mentioned that a dual carriageway was currently under construction to connect Kohat to Jand Road with Motorway M-14, linking Islamabad and Dera Ismail Khan.

This project, costing Rs 18.7 billion, is also expected to be completed by the end of June.

The minister provided updates on the ongoing construction of the old Bannu Road, slated for completion by September at a cost exceeding Rs 17 billion.

He further informed the House about the challenges encountered in the Peshawar Northern Bypass project, with a budget of Rs 27 billion, primarily related to land acquisition.

Despite these challenges, the project is anticipated to be completed by December.

Tarar also highlighted the completion of the Chakdara-Fatehpur section at a cost of Rs 7 billion and mentioned that the Pezu to Tank Road was scheduled for completion by June 2024.

Regarding the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, aimed at serving as an international trade route, Tarar stated that the project would cost approximately $460 million.

He confirmed the finalization of the agreement and announced that the bidding process would commence soon.

He mentioned the construction of the Chakdara-Chitral, N-95 road in three phases with the assistance of the Korean Exim Bank. Financial arrangements for the first phase of the 130-kilometer project have already been secured.

He addressed the transportation difficulties faced by local residents during winter and announced that the Malakand Tunnel project, costing $23 million, is set to be completed to alleviate these challenges.

APP/sra-zah

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Budget Road Saudi Bank Mansehra Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Malakand Tank Muzaffarabad Jand June September December Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM decides to establish portal for students across ..

PM decides to establish portal for students across Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Sharjeel visits Iranian Consulate, offers condolen ..

Sharjeel visits Iranian Consulate, offers condolence

5 minutes ago
 Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in com ..

Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in company’s financial position, p ..

19 minutes ago
 All necessary measures taken for Gwadar security: ..

All necessary measures taken for Gwadar security: DC

7 minutes ago
 COMSTECH Webinar on 'Armed Conflicts, War and Brai ..

COMSTECH Webinar on 'Armed Conflicts, War and Brain Health' held

19 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab resolves to get the country out of ..

Governor Punjab resolves to get the country out of difficulties together

14 minutes ago
Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-25

Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-25

14 minutes ago
 119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

14 minutes ago
 Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU

Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU

22 minutes ago
 Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; ..

Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; sees great investment in days ..

22 minutes ago
 Study finds fish oil supplements may pose risks fo ..

Study finds fish oil supplements may pose risks for healthy

14 minutes ago
 Gwadar Port to boost economic growth in Balochista ..

Gwadar Port to boost economic growth in Balochistan: Buledi

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan