Sarai Naurang police issue challans worth over Rs 2.2 mln in seven months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The traffic police of Sarai Nurang challaned 7000 vehicles for violating different traffic rules, fetching over Rs 2.2 million to the national exchequer over the last seven months, Traffic police was taking serious measures to discourage violations of traffic laws and in this regard vehicles were challenged indiscriminately, said traffic In-charge Rehmatullah said here on Monday.

Talking to media persons he said no leniency was shown to encroachers and illegal stands or parking lots had been removed from bazaar and now people could conveniently visit and purchase daily-use items.

He said crackdown was also underway against underage driving and people were strictly discourage discouraged to protect their lives.