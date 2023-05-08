Sarai Saleh police killed wanted fugitive of murder, robbery in encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sarai Saley police station on Monday conducted an operation against wanted criminal Usman alias Billa, who was involved in murder, robbery Usman alias Billa, son of Musa, an Afghan national and killed in a police encounter

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Sarai Saley police station on Monday conducted an operation against wanted criminal Usman alias Billa, who was involved in murder, robbery Usman alias Billa, son of Musa, an Afghan national and killed in a police encounter.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan praised the bravery and dedication of SHO Sarai Saleh Police Station and his team for their successful operation and announced commendation certificates and cash rewards for them.

According to the police sources, the accused Usman alias Billa after killing Abdul Lataif son of Mian Dad on May 7, 2023, managed to escape after committing the crime.

Following the orders of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Tahir Ayub Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) Sarai Saleh Police Station Imtayaz Khan along with other police personnel initiated raids to apprehend the killer.

During the raid, Usman alias Billa opened fire on the police, in response, the police force also started firing and killed Usman alias Billa. He was wanted in various cases of murder, and robbery in Haripur and other districts as well.