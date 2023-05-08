UrduPoint.com

Sarai Saleh Police Killed Wanted Fugitive Of Murder, Robbery In Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Sarai Saleh police killed wanted fugitive of murder, robbery in encounter

Sarai Saley police station on Monday conducted an operation against wanted criminal Usman alias Billa, who was involved in murder, robbery Usman alias Billa, son of Musa, an Afghan national and killed in a police encounter

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Sarai Saley police station on Monday conducted an operation against wanted criminal Usman alias Billa, who was involved in murder, robbery Usman alias Billa, son of Musa, an Afghan national and killed in a police encounter.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan praised the bravery and dedication of SHO Sarai Saleh Police Station and his team for their successful operation and announced commendation certificates and cash rewards for them.

According to the police sources, the accused Usman alias Billa after killing Abdul Lataif son of Mian Dad on May 7, 2023, managed to escape after committing the crime.

Following the orders of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Tahir Ayub Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) Sarai Saleh Police Station Imtayaz Khan along with other police personnel initiated raids to apprehend the killer.

During the raid, Usman alias Billa opened fire on the police, in response, the police force also started firing and killed Usman alias Billa. He was wanted in various cases of murder, and robbery in Haripur and other districts as well.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Afghanistan Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Robbery Haripur May Criminals

Recent Stories

Uzbek President Heads to Moscow to Attend Victory ..

Uzbek President Heads to Moscow to Attend Victory Day Parade - Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 Two Protest Rallies Taking Place Near Coal Mine in ..

Two Protest Rallies Taking Place Near Coal Mine in Poland's South - Reports

4 minutes ago
 AJK President asks British legislators to raise HR ..

AJK President asks British legislators to raise HR violation

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's statements has no credence as he is s ..

Imran Khan's statements has no credence as he is suffering from 'mental issues': ..

5 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2023

5 minutes ago
 BB Varsity, C&TA to arrange painting, textile exhi ..

BB Varsity, C&TA to arrange painting, textile exhibition

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.