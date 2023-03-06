'Saraiki Ajrak day' observed

(@FahadShabbir)

The Saraiki Ajrak Day was observed here on Monday to highlight the language and culture. The Seraiki Qaumi Ittihad took out a rally on the occasion

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Saraiki Ajrak Day was observed here on Monday to highlight the language and culture. The Seraiki Qaumi Ittihad took out a rally on the occasion.

Scores of people participated in the rally while dancing to the drumbeat. They presented the traditional dance 'Jhumar'.

The participants of the rally were wearing dark blue shawls.

The rally was taken out by the youths from Pir Sabir Shah shrine with multiple slogans and traditional Seraiki songs.

The people marched through different bazaars in the city.

The organizers of the rally Muaz Arain, the president of Saraiki Qaumi Ittihad, , Muhammad Ramazan Shori, Nawabzada Wahab Khan, Seraiki poet Makhmoor Qalandri, Malik Sikandar , Saeed Pehlwan, Qamar Joya ,Saifur Rehman Langah and others addressed the rally outside the District Press Club.

The office-bearers of the mainstream political parties also joined the event while expressing their solidarity with the Seraiki people.

The speakers while highlighting the significance of the event said that Saraiki was a language of love and brotherhood.

They said that people of the Saraiki belt were facing a host of economic and political issues and these were causing a sense of deprivation among them.

They deplored that some elements in the district were hatching conspiracies to divide Seraiki people by forming new union councils.

It may be noted that Saraiki Ajrak Day is celebrated throughout the south Punjab and its adjoining districts of other provinces.