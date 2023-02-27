UrduPoint.com

Saraiki Ajrak Day To Be Marked On March 6

Saraiki Ajrak Day will be celebrated in March with pomp and show with a message of affection across the globe

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Saraiki Ajrak Day will be celebrated in March with pomp and show with a message of affection across the globe.

The main ceremony of the three-day festivities will be organized at the arts council.

A consultative meeting of the Saraikistan Qoumi Council was held here on Monday. Chairman Council Zahoor Dharija said that Saraiki Ajrak Day was a gala day for all those who are living in the Waseeb.

He informed that all political parties including PPP, PTI, PML N, JUI and others have been invited on the day to defuse the impression that only Saraiki parties dominate the celebration of the day.

