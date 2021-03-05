UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saraiki Ajruk Day To Be Marked In South Punjab Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Saraiki Ajruk Day to be marked in South Punjab tomorrow

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of country, Saraiki Culture Day popularly known as Saraiki Ajruk Day will be observed in South Punjab on March 6.

It was aimed at promotion of Saraiki culture, heritage and language which was being marked since 2014.

Taking to APP on Friday Saraiki leader and journalist Zahoor Dharija informed that on Mother Tongue Day seven years back it was decided that a day would be celebrated on March 6 to promote Saraiki culture.

He informed that it was named Saraiki Culture Day in the beginning which was renamed as Saraiki Ajruk Day later on.

A special day would be Organized at Multan Arts Council at 3pm on Saturday, he said adding that a culture show would also be part of the event.

Saraiki Jhoomur would also be performed on drum beat, Mr Dharija informed and added that people would assemble at Nawan Shehr Chowk where they would be presented Saraiki Ajruk by Saraiki leaders.

Later, a rally would also be taken out from the Chowk to Tea House, he stated.

A poetry sitting would be held at Tea House, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Tongue March Event From

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

1 hour ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

1 hour ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

2 hours ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press ..

2 hours ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

2 hours ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.