Saraiki Ajruk Day to be marked in South Punjab tomorrow

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of country, Saraiki Culture Day popularly known as Saraiki Ajruk Day will be observed in South Punjab on March 6.

It was aimed at promotion of Saraiki culture, heritage and language which was being marked since 2014.

Taking to APP on Friday Saraiki leader and journalist Zahoor Dharija informed that on Mother Tongue Day seven years back it was decided that a day would be celebrated on March 6 to promote Saraiki culture.

He informed that it was named Saraiki Culture Day in the beginning which was renamed as Saraiki Ajruk Day later on.

A special day would be Organized at Multan Arts Council at 3pm on Saturday, he said adding that a culture show would also be part of the event.

Saraiki Jhoomur would also be performed on drum beat, Mr Dharija informed and added that people would assemble at Nawan Shehr Chowk where they would be presented Saraiki Ajruk by Saraiki leaders.

Later, a rally would also be taken out from the Chowk to Tea House, he stated.

A poetry sitting would be held at Tea House, he concluded.