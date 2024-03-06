Saraiki culture day observed

Saraiki culture day celebrated on Wednesday, highlighting the Saraiki culture, representing a distinct identity and the sweet melody of the Saraiki language

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Saraiki culture day celebrated on Wednesday, highlighting the Saraiki culture, representing a distinct identity and the sweet melody of the Saraiki language.

A number of people including men, women and children attired with traditional Ajrak were witnessed at different public places while rallies and other programs were also organized to mark the Saraiki culture day in a befitting manner.

People from different walks of life including political leaders, civil society members and students participated in the cultural activities in connection with Saraiki culture day.

The speakers highlighted that Pakistan is a beautiful bouquet of different cultures, adding that Saraiki Ajrak is another name for love, tolerance and peace.

The blue colour of Saraiki Ajrak is a metaphor for everlasting love and loyalty,” th speakers said.

The organizers also held Saraiki Jhoomer (dance), played songs, wearing blue Saraiki Ajrak to celebrate the cultural day.