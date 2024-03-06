Saraiki Culture Day Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Saraiki culture day celebrated on Wednesday, highlighting the Saraiki culture, representing a distinct identity and the sweet melody of the Saraiki language
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Saraiki culture day celebrated on Wednesday, highlighting the Saraiki culture, representing a distinct identity and the sweet melody of the Saraiki language.
A number of people including men, women and children attired with traditional Ajrak were witnessed at different public places while rallies and other programs were also organized to mark the Saraiki culture day in a befitting manner.
People from different walks of life including political leaders, civil society members and students participated in the cultural activities in connection with Saraiki culture day.
The speakers highlighted that Pakistan is a beautiful bouquet of different cultures, adding that Saraiki Ajrak is another name for love, tolerance and peace.
The blue colour of Saraiki Ajrak is a metaphor for everlasting love and loyalty,” th speakers said.
The organizers also held Saraiki Jhoomer (dance), played songs, wearing blue Saraiki Ajrak to celebrate the cultural day.
Recent Stories
Karachi Kings grab third win of PSL 9
Punjab governor stresses students role in promotion of knowledge-based economy
Experts warn of early solution of food security issues amid severe climate crisi ..
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars tonight
Art, fashion exhibition concludes at GIK Institute
IHC issued notice to NAB in PTI founder's bail plea
SECP files criminal cases against individuals involved in stock market manipulat ..
Illegal appointments case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others
Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer science, IT” concludes
Relief to people first priority: Commissioner
PM directs payment of compensation for damaged houses till March 11
SSCI to take up issue professional tax on jewelry sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab governor stresses students role in promotion of knowledge-based economy8 minutes ago
-
Experts warn of early solution of food security issues amid severe climate crisis10 minutes ago
-
Art, fashion exhibition concludes at GIK Institute9 minutes ago
-
IHC issued notice to NAB in PTI founder's bail plea9 minutes ago
-
Illegal appointments case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others9 minutes ago
-
Relief to people first priority: Commissioner48 minutes ago
-
PM directs payment of compensation for damaged houses till March 1141 minutes ago
-
23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized41 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitates Saraiki community on Saraiki Culture Day41 minutes ago
-
Development, welfare of city being made: DC48 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 132 connections of defaulters41 minutes ago
-
Friends of Police delegation visits PSCA8 minutes ago