Saraiki Culture Day Observed In DI Khan, Tank
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Like other cities, Saraiki Culture Day was also observed in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts on Wednesday.
A number of people including men, women and children attired with traditional blue Ajrak were witnessed at different public places while rallies and other programs were organized to mark the Saraiki culture day in a befitting manner.
The Saraikistan Students Movement Govt Degree College No:1 organized its annual award show here at Mufti Mehmood Memorial library Hall wherein MNA Dawar Khan Kundi was the chief guest. The event was attended by a large number of people including professors, students and other segments of society.
The speakers while addressing the event said the Saraiki culture was enriched with the colours of love, devotion, cohesion, brotherhood and sacrifice.
Besides, different poets including Inayat Ullah Inayat, Gulab Wazir and others presented the poetry in Saraiki, Pashto and urdu languages.
Later, the position holder students of different departments were awarded with prizes.
Similarly, a rally was taken out in Tank to mark the day which was started from Pir Sabir Shah and culminated at Tank press club.
The participants of the rally were also wearing traditional blue-Ajrak (a block-printed shawl).
After the rally, the people also danced to the tunes of Saraiki songs to show their love with the Saraiki language.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Two more women become members of KP assembly
7 dead, 1,365 injured in Punjab road accidents
Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted
Malaysia records 6,443 road fatalities in 2023
Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf
Senegal MPs debate contentious amnesty bill
Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university
18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in
Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore
16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar
Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two more women become members of KP assembly4 minutes ago
-
7 dead, 1,365 injured in Punjab road accidents4 minutes ago
-
Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university18 minutes ago
-
18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in18 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore18 minutes ago
-
16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar18 minutes ago
-
Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day21 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for local government representatives held in district Khyber21 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani pilgrims for Urs in Kaliyar Sharif, India20 minutes ago
-
CCRI Multan's Bt Cyto 547 tops Punjab in national coordinated varietal trials 202343 minutes ago
-
Two dacoit gangs busted; five arrested43 minutes ago