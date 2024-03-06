Open Menu

Saraiki Culture Day Observed In DI Khan, Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Saraiki culture day observed in DI Khan, Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Like other cities, Saraiki Culture Day was also observed in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts on Wednesday.

A number of people including men, women and children attired with traditional blue Ajrak were witnessed at different public places while rallies and other programs were organized to mark the Saraiki culture day in a befitting manner.

The Saraikistan Students Movement Govt Degree College No:1 organized its annual award show here at Mufti Mehmood Memorial library Hall wherein MNA Dawar Khan Kundi was the chief guest. The event was attended by a large number of people including professors, students and other segments of society.

The speakers while addressing the event said the Saraiki culture was enriched with the colours of love, devotion, cohesion, brotherhood and sacrifice.

Besides, different poets including Inayat Ullah Inayat, Gulab Wazir and others presented the poetry in Saraiki, Pashto and urdu languages.

Later, the position holder students of different departments were awarded with prizes.

Similarly, a rally was taken out in Tank to mark the day which was started from Pir Sabir Shah and culminated at Tank press club.

The participants of the rally were also wearing traditional blue-Ajrak (a block-printed shawl).

After the rally, the people also danced to the tunes of Saraiki songs to show their love with the Saraiki language.

