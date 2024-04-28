Open Menu

Saraiki Leadership, Poets, Academicians Pledge To Expedite Struggle For Separate Province

Published April 28, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A galaxy of Saraiki academician, poets, writers, political leaders and singers vowed to expedite the struggle for separate province for Southern Punjab people.

In fourth 'Sojhal" conference organized by Sojhal Dharti Waas late on Saturday night, they expressed their resolve to establish a separate province for Saraiki people through legislation thorough Parliament.

Known Saraiki leader Mahmood Mahay shared comprehensive history of Multan and welcomed the distinguished guests pouring from different cities of Southern Punjab.

Former bureaucrat turned politician Akhtar Hussain Gorchani requested all the political leadership of three divisions of the region to materialize the dream of province for Saraiki speaking people.

Among others, MNA, Mehar Irshad Sial, Husnain Raza Dahreshuk acclaimed poets, Ashiq Buzdar, Riffat Abbas, Jahangir Mukhlis, Asghar Gurmani, Dr Mumtaz Kilyani, Aslam Javid, Ex IUB Chairman Saraiki Dept, Dr Javid Chandia, Manzoor Hussain Dhareshuk, Mansoor Mahay, Prof Waqar, Prof Iqbal and others were present.

Celebrated singer Rahat Bano Multanikar stole the show by singing famous saraiki songs and Khawaja Ghulam Fareed Kafis.

Ashiq Buzdar,Jahangir Mukhlis, Riffat Abbas, Asghar Gurmani and others read their poetry.

Jubliant audience performed Saraki Jhoomar on beats of drum and Saraiki songs.

