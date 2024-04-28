- Home
- Pakistan
- Saraiki leadership, poets, academicians pledge to expedite struggle for separate province
Saraiki Leadership, Poets, Academicians Pledge To Expedite Struggle For Separate Province
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 07:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) A galaxy of Saraiki academician, poets, writers, political leaders and singers vowed to expedite the struggle for separate province for Southern Punjab people.
In fourth 'Sojhal" conference organized by Sojhal Dharti Waas late on Saturday night, they expressed their resolve to establish a separate province for Saraiki people through legislation thorough Parliament.
Known Saraiki leader Mahmood Mahay shared comprehensive history of Multan and welcomed the distinguished guests pouring from different cities of Southern Punjab.
Former bureaucrat turned politician Akhtar Hussain Gorchani requested all the political leadership of three divisions of the region to materialize the dream of province for Saraiki speaking people.
Among others, MNA, Mehar Irshad Sial, Husnain Raza Dahreshuk acclaimed poets, Ashiq Buzdar, Riffat Abbas, Jahangir Mukhlis, Asghar Gurmani, Dr Mumtaz Kilyani, Aslam Javid, Ex IUB Chairman Saraiki Dept, Dr Javid Chandia, Manzoor Hussain Dhareshuk, Mansoor Mahay, Prof Waqar, Prof Iqbal and others were present.
Celebrated singer Rahat Bano Multanikar stole the show by singing famous saraiki songs and Khawaja Ghulam Fareed Kafis.
Ashiq Buzdar,Jahangir Mukhlis, Riffat Abbas, Asghar Gurmani and others read their poetry.
Jubliant audience performed Saraki Jhoomar on beats of drum and Saraiki songs.
1855 hrs
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Islamabad performs duty even on Sunday49 seconds ago
-
Promotion of gems sectors vital to increase exports, President RCCI55 seconds ago
-
Health minister Punjab reaffirms commitment to better health services59 seconds ago
-
PUC, HOAP reinforce Saudi directive: Private Hajj bookings through registered companies only11 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad directs traffic police officers to improve performance11 minutes ago
-
Police contingent pay homage at martyred cop's grave21 minutes ago
-
PM, Saudi ministers discuss investment, business prospects in Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
PM meets IMF chief; reiterates govt's commitment to revive Pakistan's economy21 minutes ago
-
Scientific session on Child and Adolescent Psychiatry held21 minutes ago
-
3 gangs busted, 8 dacoits arrested31 minutes ago
-
Body of addict found31 minutes ago
-
FESCO launches pro-rata billing software31 minutes ago