Saraiki Majlis Office To Be Reopened Soon

Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:10 PM

Saraiki Majlis office to be reopened soon

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner, Bahawalpur division, Asif Iqbal Chaudhary has said that office of Saraiki Majlis will be reopened soon and Saraiki literary work would be funded by the government.

He was addressing a ceremony "Saraiki Wasaib Day"" here.

He said that the government had been paying special attention towards promotion of all regional languages, especially to promote their literature. "Special measures are being taken to promote regional languages, their culture and literature," he said.

He said that he was informed by the local Saraiki intellectuals that office of Saraiki Majlis was closed for long time. This office would be reopened soon and be funded by the government, he added.

Saraiki music program and mushaira were also held at the ceremony.

