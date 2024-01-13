Sarangi Musician Ustad Bundu Khan Remembered
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 08:01 PM
The death anniversary of famous Pakistani musician and 'Sarangi' player Ustad Bundu Khan was observed here and across the country on Saturday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The death anniversary of famous Pakistani musician and 'Sarangi' player Ustad Bundu Khan was observed here and across the country on Saturday.
He was born at Delhi in 1880, and he started receiving his training in Sarangi playing from his father Ali Jan Khan at eight years of age. Later, he also received training from his uncle Mamman Khan, a veteran Sarangi and Sursagar player, who belonged to the Patiala Gharana of classical musicians.
Ustad Bundu Khan studied Sanskrit in order to have access to classical music of ancient India.
He introduced what is known as 'Meendh Soot Ki Sargam' in which the musician, in the midst of recurring melody, shifts from one note to another. He had mastered more than 500 Ragas. "He had great mastery over Raga system, Taan-palta, various traditional compositions – especially Ragas such as Malkauns, Malhar, Bhairav.
Ustad Bundu Khan migrated to Karachi after independence and became associated with Radio Pakistan.
Recent Stories
11 gamblers held during raid at two different dens
KMC, PLSP to train people for providing emergency aid to citizens: Murtaza Wahab
HDA denies sell-off of 5 pricy commercial plots
Raja Riaz fields his son in NA-104
Various uplift projects worth millions of rupees underway
Pakistan send 4th consignment of humanitarian aid for Gaza people
Thinkfest invites everyone to 'Come, think and question'
CM lays foundation of Punjab Bar Council building
Steps being taken to bring transparency, good governance; Chairman MWMC
Housing minister living in container to monitor Bund Road project
Minister to reside in containder for Bund Road project monitoring
Suriname ex-president refuses surrender for murder sentence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 gamblers held during raid at two different dens6 minutes ago
-
KMC, PLSP to train people for providing emergency aid to citizens: Murtaza Wahab8 minutes ago
-
HDA denies sell-off of 5 pricy commercial plots8 minutes ago
-
Raja Riaz fields his son in NA-1048 minutes ago
-
Various uplift projects worth millions of rupees underway8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan send 4th consignment of humanitarian aid for Gaza people46 minutes ago
-
Thinkfest invites everyone to 'Come, think and question'45 minutes ago
-
CM lays foundation of Punjab Bar Council building46 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to bring transparency, good governance; Chairman MWMC48 minutes ago
-
Housing minister living in container to monitor Bund Road project48 minutes ago
-
Minister to reside in containder for Bund Road project monitoring48 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt finalizes preparations for general elections46 minutes ago