Sarangi musician Ustad Bundu Khan remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The death anniversary of famous Pakistani musician and 'Sarangi' player Ustad Bundu Khan was observed here and across the country on Saturday.

He was born at Delhi in 1880, and he started receiving his training in Sarangi playing from his father Ali Jan Khan at eight years of age. Later, he also received training from his uncle Mamman Khan, a veteran Sarangi and Sursagar player, who belonged to the Patiala Gharana of classical musicians.

Ustad Bundu Khan studied Sanskrit in order to have access to classical music of ancient India.

He introduced what is known as 'Meendh Soot Ki Sargam' in which the musician, in the midst of recurring melody, shifts from one note to another. He had mastered more than 500 Ragas. "He had great mastery over Raga system, Taan-palta, various traditional compositions – especially Ragas such as Malkauns, Malhar, Bhairav.

Ustad Bundu Khan migrated to Karachi after independence and became associated with Radio Pakistan.

He died on January 13 in 1955.