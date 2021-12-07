UrduPoint.com

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Committed To Fulfill Election Promises, Inaugurates Many Project.

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:23 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the government determined to serve with missionary spirit to bring about socio economic changes in the state

He expressed these views while addressing an inaugural function of handing over the Rescue Vehicles in Hajeera Town on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister also handed over the keys of vehicles and other rescue equipment. Former Assembly candidate Sardar Arzash, Secretary SDMA Shahid Ayub, Commissioner Poonch Division Ansar Yaqoob also addressed the function. He said the government will continue its mission for the development and prosperity of the people of the state to promote the living standard of the downtrodden segment of the society. The PM said that the government and government machinery was engaged in public service and determined to solve the problems of the people at their door steps.

The PM said that the rights of the people living near the LOC will be ensured and added that the people living near the LOC deserve special attention and steps were being taken to solve their problems on priority basis Referring to the Kashmir issue, he said that the people of occupied Kashmir have been facing Indian forces repressions and reiterated that the government will not leave them alone in this hour of trial and tribulations .

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the long night of terror and repressions would soon end and Kashmiri people will ultimately get their fundamental right to self determination. Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi further said in an other function at Abbaspur that The PTI government will fulfill all the election promises made with people in AJK.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural programs of Post Graduate College for Boys, Post Graduate college for for Girls and Additional Sessions Court in Abbaspur. He also announced the establishment of a grid station, DSP office and fire brigade unit in Abbaspur. Minister for Higher Education Malik Zafar Iqbal also addressed the function.

The Prime Minister said that no major public welfare project could be started in Abbaspour during the last ten years and the present government was determined to remove the deprivations and ignorance from the area. He said the people of Abbaspur have performed their duties during elections and now it was his duty to pay off their debts. He said that earlier, girls from the area used to go to Muzaffarabad or Islamabad for graduation, but now they will be able to get higher education in their hometown. Earlier Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was brought from Abbaspur Bridge in a large rally. PM thanked the people of Abbaspur for their warm and enthusiastic welcome.

More Stories From Pakistan

