Open Menu

Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan Elected Chairman Of PAMI In Unanimous Vote At NPC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan Elected Chairman of PAMI in Unanimous Vote at NPC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Renowned jurist and former President of the High Court Bar Rawalpindi, Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan Advocate, on Monday has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Assembly of Muslim Youth (PAMI) alongwith, Chaudhry Naeem Karim was elected as Secretary General, and Javed Iqbal Goraya as the Central Chief Organizer, marking a new leadership era for the organization.

Elections of these members were made during the working body's meeting of PAMI held at the National Press Club, Islamabad, in the presence of members representing all four provinces and Azad Kashmir, said a press release.

The meeting was presided over by former Chairman of PAMI, advocate Aslam Zar , with Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan, former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, and Shah Ghulam Qadir, former Speaker of the Assembly, attending as special guests.

Prominent personalities including Iqbal Dar, Hafiz Abdul Waheed, Shadman Ghilzai, Dr. Abdul Rahim Awan, Hafiz Usman Abbasi, Nasrullah Jaral, Hamid Saleem, Dr. Khalid Sulehri, Mehr Jahangir Advocate, Syed Hasnain Bukhari, Ghulam Mustafa Haideri, Raja Khalid Kayani, Raja Zaki Jabbar, Junaid Iqbal, and many others also participated.

PAMI, a dynamic youth platform, aims to foster unity among Pakistan's younger generation by promoting the ideology of Pakistan, regardless of any differences. The newly elected leadership vowed to strengthen PAMI’s role in guiding and empowering the youth for national progress.

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

2 hours ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

3 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

4 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

4 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

5 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

5 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

5 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

5 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

5 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan