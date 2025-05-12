Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan Elected Chairman Of PAMI In Unanimous Vote At NPC
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Renowned jurist and former President of the High Court Bar Rawalpindi, Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan Advocate, on Monday has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Assembly of Muslim Youth (PAMI) alongwith, Chaudhry Naeem Karim was elected as Secretary General, and Javed Iqbal Goraya as the Central Chief Organizer, marking a new leadership era for the organization.
Elections of these members were made during the working body's meeting of PAMI held at the National Press Club, Islamabad, in the presence of members representing all four provinces and Azad Kashmir, said a press release.
The meeting was presided over by former Chairman of PAMI, advocate Aslam Zar , with Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan, former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, and Shah Ghulam Qadir, former Speaker of the Assembly, attending as special guests.
Prominent personalities including Iqbal Dar, Hafiz Abdul Waheed, Shadman Ghilzai, Dr. Abdul Rahim Awan, Hafiz Usman Abbasi, Nasrullah Jaral, Hamid Saleem, Dr. Khalid Sulehri, Mehr Jahangir Advocate, Syed Hasnain Bukhari, Ghulam Mustafa Haideri, Raja Khalid Kayani, Raja Zaki Jabbar, Junaid Iqbal, and many others also participated.
PAMI, a dynamic youth platform, aims to foster unity among Pakistan's younger generation by promoting the ideology of Pakistan, regardless of any differences. The newly elected leadership vowed to strengthen PAMI’s role in guiding and empowering the youth for national progress.
Recent Stories
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four injured after LPG cylinder leakage2 minutes ago
-
CM approves wheat support program for 600,000 farmers via ‘Kissan Card’2 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to prevent cheating system in exam center for quality of education: Zafarullah2 minutes ago
-
Laser land leveling can boost crop yield by 15%, save 25% water: expert2 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues tenders for construction of offices, flats2 minutes ago
-
RWMC, MLU express solidarity with Pak Army2 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad celebrates victory against India2 minutes ago
-
Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan Elected Chairman of PAMI in Unanimous Vote at NPC2 minutes ago
-
Abbasi, chief WAPDA discuss stronger ties in energy, infrastructure sectors12 minutes ago
-
CDA announces upgrades for Islamabad, including new food streets & traffic plans12 minutes ago
-
IWCCI lauds Pakistan Army's response to indian aggression12 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Dept advises farmers to complete cotton sowing by 15th12 minutes ago