Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan Elected Chairman of PAMI in Unanimous Vote at NPC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Renowned jurist and former President of the High Court Bar Rawalpindi, Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan Advocate, on Monday has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Assembly of Muslim Youth (PAMI) alongwith, Chaudhry Naeem Karim was elected as Secretary General, and Javed Iqbal Goraya as the Central Chief Organizer, marking a new leadership era for the organization.

Elections of these members were made during the working body's meeting of PAMI held at the National Press Club, Islamabad, in the presence of members representing all four provinces and Azad Kashmir, said a press release.

The meeting was presided over by former Chairman of PAMI, advocate Aslam Zar , with Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan, former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, and Shah Ghulam Qadir, former Speaker of the Assembly, attending as special guests.

Prominent personalities including Iqbal Dar, Hafiz Abdul Waheed, Shadman Ghilzai, Dr. Abdul Rahim Awan, Hafiz Usman Abbasi, Nasrullah Jaral, Hamid Saleem, Dr. Khalid Sulehri, Mehr Jahangir Advocate, Syed Hasnain Bukhari, Ghulam Mustafa Haideri, Raja Khalid Kayani, Raja Zaki Jabbar, Junaid Iqbal, and many others also participated.

PAMI, a dynamic youth platform, aims to foster unity among Pakistan's younger generation by promoting the ideology of Pakistan, regardless of any differences. The newly elected leadership vowed to strengthen PAMI’s role in guiding and empowering the youth for national progress.