Sardar Ajaz retires as religious affairs secy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Secretary Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar has retired from the illustrious government services on attaining the age of superannuation the other day.

During his stint in service, Sardar Ajaz had very feathers in his cap including the approval of Ziarat Policy, Sacred papers Recycling Plant, Hajj and Umrah Act and National Minority Policy besides disposing of 769 cases of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) which were in pending for a long time. The resolution of cases benefitted the ETPB Rs 1041 million.

Sardar Ajaz belonged to District Management Group who started his career as Assistant Commissioner Sheikhupura in 1991.

He served the country being at various key positions.

He assumed the charge as Religious Affairs Secretary in June 2020. He enjoyed good reputation and remained kind to sub-ordinates during his entire service.

Addressing his farewell meeting on Monday, Sardar Ajaz urged the officials to work hard for the betterment of the organization and assured all out support to his successor.

On this occasion, the staffers reciprocated and extended good wishes to the retiring secretary.