UrduPoint.com

Sardar Ajaz Retires As Religious Affairs Secy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Sardar Ajaz retires as religious affairs secy

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Secretary Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar has retired from the illustrious government services on attaining the age of superannuation the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Secretary Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar has retired from the illustrious government services on attaining the age of superannuation the other day.

During his stint in service, Sardar Ajaz had very feathers in his cap including the approval of Ziarat Policy, Sacred papers Recycling Plant, Hajj and Umrah Act and National Minority Policy besides disposing of 769 cases of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) which were in pending for a long time. The resolution of cases benefitted the ETPB Rs 1041 million.

Sardar Ajaz belonged to District Management Group who started his career as Assistant Commissioner Sheikhupura in 1991.

He served the country being at various key positions.

He assumed the charge as Religious Affairs Secretary in June 2020. He enjoyed good reputation and remained kind to sub-ordinates during his entire service.

Addressing his farewell meeting on Monday, Sardar Ajaz urged the officials to work hard for the betterment of the organization and assured all out support to his successor.

On this occasion, the staffers reciprocated and extended good wishes to the retiring secretary.

Related Topics

Resolution Hajj Minority Sheikhupura Ziarat June 2020 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Trainees receive certificate after completion trai ..

Trainees receive certificate after completion training under PM's Hunarmand Prog ..

1 minute ago
 Water theft to be checked through strict monitorin ..

Water theft to be checked through strict monitoring: Fehmida Mirza

1 minute ago
 References against Gilani, Rubina Khalid adjourned ..

References against Gilani, Rubina Khalid adjourned

1 minute ago
 Sweden to apply for NATO membership: PM

Sweden to apply for NATO membership: PM

1 minute ago
 Von Der Leyen Congratulates Orban on Re-Election

Von Der Leyen Congratulates Orban on Re-Election

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine Aid Bill Likely to Pass After DoD's Minor ..

Ukraine Aid Bill Likely to Pass After DoD's Minor Concessions to Senator Paul

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.