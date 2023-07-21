Open Menu

Sardar Akhtar Mengal Calls On Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Sardar Akhtar Mengal calls on Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Member National Assembly and Chairman Balochistan National Party Sardar Akhtar Mengal called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday and discussed matters relating to the Balochistan province.

Overall political situation also came under discussion during the meeting.

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Advisor to the prime minister Ahad Cheema were also present on the occasion.

