Sardar Akhtar Mengal demands to restore student unions

Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Friday announced to bring a resolution in the National Assembly for restoration of student unions

Talking to media persons outside the parliament, Mengal said that it was government's responsibility to uplift illegal ban on student unions.

"Those who perceive student unions as threat are the biggest fools," Mengal said adding that student unions were banned in the time of dictator.

He said the democratic governments could not imagine to do such undemocratic thing and the dictator not only banned student unions, but also political parties were under siege.

He said after the end of dictatorship many democratic governments came into power but unfortunately ignored this issue and now those unions themselves were raising their voice for freedom.

He student unions gave birth to a leadership which at their institutional level solved issues of students and later the same leadership took control of the country's driving seat.

Meanwhile General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal talking to media persons outside the parliament said that the opposition was willing to resolve the issue of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) but it depended upon the government's attitude towards opposition.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to engage the opposition on this issue before the retirement of CEC.

He said the process of consultation for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner was started on the letter of leader of the opposition.