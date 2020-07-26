UrduPoint.com
Sardar Akhtar Mengal Meets Bilawal Bhutto

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:32 AM

President Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal here on Saturday called on Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :President Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal here on Saturday called on Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari .

In two hours meeting, the two leaders discussed in depth the current political situation in the country.

They also agreed to meet more often and continue the dialogue at the level of leadership as well as the level of delegates and representatives, said a press release.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal was accompanied by MNA Agha Hassan Baloch central information secretary of the Party and BNP-M MPA Mir Amal Kalmati from Gwadar..

Later MNA Jam Karim Bijar also called on the Chairman PPP separately in Zardari House,

