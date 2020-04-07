Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapu directs finalization of list of deserving people for relief package

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to timely finalize the list of deserving people to provide them relief package under Ehsaas emergency cash programme.

During a high-level meeting with the District Administration DI Khan, the Minister said the government was fully aware of the difficulties of common people in locked down situation and all-out efforts were made to facilitate them.

The Minister said that people could stay safe from coronavirus by staying at home. He said that we would counter the threat with the cooperation of the people.

The Federal Minister was briefed about the ongoing development projects and relief programmes in the district.

He appreciated the precautionary measures adopted by District Administration Dera Ismail Khan to cope the threat of coronavirus.

Later, he visited Control Room set by the Administration to monitor the situation of coronavirus in the area.