KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar on Thursday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Sindh Governor House here.

They exchanged views on political situation in the Sindh province and matters of mutual interests.

Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar informed the Governor about the problems of his area.