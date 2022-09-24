Sardar Ali Shah expresses dismay over delay in recruitment process of govt school teachers

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has expressed dismay over the delay in completion of the process to recruit government school teachers.

Talking to media after chairing a meeting in this regard at the Shahbaz Building here on Saturday, the minister said the education officers had been given the deadline of October 15 to complete the process. "If the concerned officers fail to accomplish this task, the government will take action," he warned.

He deplored that despite clear directives of the provincial government to fast track the appointments, the officers in many districts had been found in disobedience.

Giving reference of the ongoing recruitment of government school teachers in the province, Shah said 58,000 vacancies were never filled in any department at a time in Pakistan.

The minister acknowledged that he had received complaints from many districts of the province about bribes being asked by officials for issuance of the offer letters.

He, however, said that the recruitment had been completed in some other districts in Sindh.

"The process was expedited in the areas where the government schools needed the teachers on an urgent basis," he said.

He apprised that the education process was ground to a halt in around 22,000 schools due to rains and flood, disrupting studies of around 2.8 million school children. Of these schools, he added, 5,000 were turned into relief camps, while the remaining 17,000 were partially or fully damaged. "We don't have sufficient funds to reconstruct all those damaged schools at once." The minister informed that his department was taking measures to set up schools in the tents, assuring that he would personally monitor the process of learning in such schools.

He further said the district administrations had been asked to shift the people staying in the relief camps established in the buildings of schools and colleges to the tent cities so that the learning process could be resumed.

He said the headmasters of the schools which had been turned into the relief camps had been given the onus to protect the furniture and fixtures.

"The schools in many other districts are still inundated," he observed.

He also paid a surprised visit to the Naval Rai Government High School after receiving a complaint that the text books were being hoarded in the school.

"If these books belong to the students, then what are they doing in the warehouse?" he questioned the concerned officers.

He noted that the Taluka Education Officers were responsible for supplying books to the schools.

Shah suspended TEO Primary and Secondary and directed the Secretary Education, Sindh to take disciplinary action against both the officers.

If negligence or any other misconduct was established, they would be dismissed from service, he said.

He observed that if those books were surplus, they should have been sent to some other school so that 500 to 1,000 students could have availed them.

Talking about the damage to the archaeological and heritage sites during the rains and flood, the minister informed that 10 percent walls of Moen Jo Daro had been damaged.

However, he noted that the 5,000 years old site's engineering and drainage system did not let water stay longer than 30 minutes.

"Even today the structures in Moen Jo Daro are safe," he said, adding that the site received 953 millimeter (mm) rain in July and August.

According to him, shrines and many heritage sites had also received damages to varying extents and in that regard a survey was under way.

Earlier, during the meeting, Director General Human Resources of the Education Department Zameer Khoso briefed the minister that for 17,423 posts of Junior Elementary School Teachers, some 265,282 candidates appeared in the recruitment test and 51,785 qualified.

He added that so far 12,795 offer orders for JEST had been issued, including 10,454 appointment orders.

Khoso told that 4,628 JEST posts were still vacant in the province. Likewise, he added, for 39,849 posts of primary school teachers, 297,487 candidates took the recruitment test and 84,080 were declared pass.

According to him, among the qualified candidates, the department had issued offer letters to 24,951 and appointment orders to 21,351. He revealed that 14,898 posts of primary school teachers were yet to be filled.